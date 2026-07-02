Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket For July 4, 5 Exams

HTET Admit Card 2026: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) Admit Card 2026 on its official website, bseh.org.in. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets by logging in with their registration number and password/date of birth.

As per the official notification, the HTET 2026 examination will be conducted on July 4 and July 5, 2026, across various exam centres in the state. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card and follow the exam-day guidelines issued by the board to avoid any inconvenience.

Direct Link: HTET Admit Card 2026

How To Download HTET Admit Card 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their Haryana Teacher Eligiblity Test 2026 hall tickets:

Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on the HTET Admit Card 2026 link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials, including registration number and password/date of birth.

Submit the details and download the admit card.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

Candidates must carry a colour printout of the HTET 2026 admit card along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre. Aspirants should report to the exam centre at least two hours before the commencement of the examination.

Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smart watches, calculators and Bluetooth devices are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates are also advised to carefully read all instructions printed on the HTET hall ticket 2026 before appearing for the examination.