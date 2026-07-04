Haryana TET 2026 Exam Today: Check Reporting Time, Guidelines, And Documents Required

The Haryana TET 2026 Exam is being conducted by the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) from July 4 to July 5, 2026, for candidates appearing in PGT, TGT, and PRT levels. More than 2.33 lakh candidates are expected to take the examination at centres across the state. Candidates appearing for the exam must reach their allotted examination centres well before the reporting time, carry all mandatory documents, and strictly follow the exam day guidelines.

HTET 2026 Exam Timings

The HTET 2026 begins with the PGT (Level 3) examination on July 4, while TGT (Level 2) and PRT (Level 1) exams will be conducted on July 5. Check the exam timings:

PGT (Level 3) July 4, 2026: 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

TGT (Level 2) July 5, 2026: 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM

PRT (Level 1) July 5, 2026: 3:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Candidates should report to their centres at least 2 hours and 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination. The entry gates will close one hour before the exam starts, and no candidate will be allowed to enter after that. Biometric verification, identity checks, thumb impression, and security screening will be completed before entry.

Documents Required at HTET 2026 Exam Centre

Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

Printed colour copy of the HTET 2026 admit card

Both Centre Copy and Candidate Copy of the admit card

Original photo identity proof used during registration

Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving Licence, or Passport (any one)

HTET 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to wear simple clothing and avoid heavy jewellery or metal accessories. Women may wear traditional items such as bindi, sindoor, or mangalsutra, while permitted religious symbols can also be carried as per the prescribed rules.

Electronic gadgets and personal belongings are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall. Candidates should not carry mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, calculators, wallets, notes, papers, cameras, or any other electronic item. Possession of prohibited items may lead to disqualification.

The Haryana government has also made extensive arrangements for the smooth conduct of the examination, including CCTV surveillance, flying squads, emergency ambulance services, and additional transport support for candidates.