Haryana TET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Today; How To Download, Direct Link

HTET 2026 Admit Card: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026 admit cards today. Candidates who have registered for Level 1 (PRT), Level 2 (TGT), and Level 3 (PGT) examinations will be able to download their hall tickets from the official websites, bseh.org.in and htet.eapplynow.com, using their registration number and date of birth.

The HTET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted across Haryana on July 4 and July 5 in pen-and-paper mode.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance and carefully read all the instructions mentioned on them, including reporting time, examination timings, and the list of permitted and prohibited items, to avoid any inconvenience on the day of the examination.

HTET 2026 Admit Card: Documents To Carry



Candidates must carry the following documents to the examination centre:

A colour printout of the HTET 2026 admit card.

The confirmation page generated during the application process.

HTET 2026 Exam Day Guidelines

According to the official instructions, candidates must follow these guidelines:

Reach the allotted examination centre at least two hours before the commencement of the examination. No candidate will be allowed to enter after the prescribed reporting time.

Do not carry any document other than the admit card and confirmation page.

Candidates must provide their thumb impression on the computer-generated application form (confirmation page) in the presence of the invigilator and submit it to the centre superintendent. Failure to do so may lead to disqualification from the examination.

Paste the same photograph and sign the confirmation page and admit card using the photograph and signature uploaded during the online application process.

Any candidate found using or attempting to use unfair means will be disqualified and may face further disciplinary action.

Candidates will not be permitted to leave the examination hall before the examination concludes.

The use of calculators or other calculating devices is strictly prohibited.

Candidates must sign the attendance sheet twice in the presence of the invigilator.

Instructions For Test Booklet And OMR Sheet

Candidates should also note the following instructions:

Write the serial number of the test booklet correctly in the designated space on the OMR answer sheet.

Sign the front page of the test booklet at the specified place.

If the test booklet is defective, immediately inform the invigilator and request a replacement before writing anything on it.

The OMR answer sheet must be returned to the invigilator before leaving the examination hall.

Important Points To Remember

The Board has also issued the following important instructions:

Do not indulge in guessing through unfair means, cheating, or copying.

The examination centre allotted to a candidate will not be changed under any circumstances.

Candidates appearing from an examination centre other than the one allotted will have their candidature cancelled.

The application fee is non-refundable.

Submission of more than one application for the same level may result in cancellation of candidature.

Candidates found to have provided false information or concealed relevant details in their application form may have their candidature cancelled and may face legal action.