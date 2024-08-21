Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Application Process Begins For Round 1, Check Details

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Department of Medical Education and Research has started accepting applications for the first round of NEET UG 2024 counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Eligible students can apply by visiting the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply Online

Visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com

On the homepage, click on the Haryana NEET UG counselling registration link

Fill in the application form, pay the registration fee, and upload the necessary documents

Click on the submit button and download the form

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Schedule

Registration on the online web portal (including editing of submitted information): August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024

Submission of course/institute choices (Online) and choice locking: August 21, 2024, to August 25, 2024

Provisional allocation of seats (Online): August 27, 2024

Grievances (if any) on the provisional allocation list (via email): August 27, 2024

Display of allocation list after redressal of grievances: August 27, 2024

Online deposition of tuition fee (through admission web portal only): August 27, 2024, to September 01, 2024 (up to 5pm)

Document verification of candidates (who have been provisionally allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee): September 02, 2024, to September 04, 2024 (9am onwards)

Downloading of provisional admission letter after successful document verification: September 02, 2024, to September 05, 2024

Last date of joining the allotted institute: September 05, 2024 (up to 5pm)

The Haryana NEET UG 2022 counselling is for admission to the MBBS and BDS courses in the government, government-aided, private unaided medical and dental institutes including those under SGT University, Budhera, Gurugram; PDM University Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar and Al-Falah University, Village Dhoj, Faridabad in the state.