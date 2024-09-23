Advertisement

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: A window for submitting grievances regarding the allotment has been opened. The final seat allotment results for the second round will be published on September 24.

Haryana NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The deadline for joining the allotted institute is October 5.

Haryana NEET UG 2024: The Atal Medical and Research University (AMRU) in Haryana has announced the provisional seat allotment result for the second round of counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024. To access their seat allotment letters, candidates need to enter their application number and date of birth on the official website. The allotment letters include details such as the candidate's name, assigned institute, application ID, degree, allotment quota, and category. 

A window for submitting grievances regarding the allotment has been opened. The final seat allotment results for the second round will be published on September 24.

Tuition fee payment through web portal: September 23 to 27 (up to 5pm)

Document verification for candidates (who have been provisionally allotted seats and paid the requisite provisional tuition fee online through the Admission Web portal only) - September 28 (9am onwards) to October 1

Download the provisional admission letter after successful document verification: September 29 to October 5.

Last date for joining the allotted institute: October 5 (up to 5pm)

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2024: Documents Required

For the counselling, candidates are required to submit several documents, including their admit card, Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, and passing certificates. Additionally, a resident certificate from Haryana and a caste certificate issued by the SDO of Haryana must be provided. Candidates should also include two passport-sized photographs and the NEET UG 2024 admit card. If applicable, a caste certificate should be submitted as well.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com