Haryana Board Registration 2027: Class 10, 12 Application Process Begins, Check Last Dates

Haryana Board Registration 2027: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has started the online registration process for the Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 examinations 2027. According to the notification dated October 29, 2026, students can submit their examination forms through the board's official website at bseh.org.in. The board has announced separate registration schedules and examination fees for regular and private candidates. Students must complete the application process within the prescribed deadlines to avoid paying additional late fees. The registration process includes different fee slabs, depending on the date of submission. Candidates are advised to check the complete schedule before applying.

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Haryana Board Exam 2027 Registration: Important Dates And Late Fees

As per the official notification, the registration schedule for Class 10 and 12 candidates is as follows:

Without late fee: October 30 to November 20, 2026

October 30 to November 20, 2026 With Rs 100 late fee: November 21 to November 26, 2026

November 21 to November 26, 2026 With Rs 300 late fee: November 27 to December 2, 2026

November 27 to December 2, 2026 With Rs 1,000 late fee: December 5 to December 8, 2026

Students should complete their registration within the first deadline to avoid additional charges.

Haryana Board Exam 2027: Application Fee

For regular Class 10 students, the examination fee is Rs 1,150, including a Rs 100 practical examination fee. For Class 12 students, the examination fee is Rs 1,250, along with Rs 100 for practical subjects. Private candidates appearing for Class 10 examinations will have to pay Rs 1,200, including the practical fee. For Class 12 private candidates, the examination fee is Rs 1,300, with an additional Rs 100 for practical subjects.