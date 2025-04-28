Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB Class 10, 12 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Gujarat Board Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is likely to release the results in the last week of April or the first week of May. Once released, candidates can access the results by visiting the official website once they are out, using their roll numbers/registration numbers. The official dates regarding the results will be confirmed by the board officials.

Gujarat Board Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2. Log in using your roll number/registration number.

Step 3. Click on the GSEB Class 10th Result or Class 12th 2025 link.

Step 4. The GSEB mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Check and download your results for further reference.

Step 6. The mark sheet will contain candidates' roll numbers, names, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.



Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2024

Around 82.56 percent of candidates qualified the exam. A total of 706,370 students had registered for the exam. Of these, nearly 699,598 appeared and 577,556 passed the exam. Girls had performed better than boys in the SSC exam. While boys achieved a pass percentage of 79.12 percent, girls surpassed them with an 86.69 percent pass rate.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2024

The overall pass percentage stood at 82.45 percent. That year, 127 schools recorded a 100 percent result, whereas in 2023, only 27 schools had achieved the same. A total of 1,034 students achieved an A1 grade, and 8,983 students secured an A2 grade. A total of 82.45 percent of students passed in the Science stream. Similarly, the general stream witnessed a pass rate of 91.93 percent.



However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.

Students are advised to check the official website regularly for the latest updates about the results.

