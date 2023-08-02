GSEB Supplementary Result 2023: Gujarat Board Issues Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Certificates

GSEB Supplementary Result 2023: If the students are not satisfied with results, they can apply online.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has issued the marksheets of students who appeared in the GSEB supplementary exam 2023 for Classes 10 and 12. The GSEB supplementary marksheets for science and general stream are available online at the official website gseb.org.

Students can also collect the hard copies at the District Education Officer (DEO) office of every district.

The principals of all the schools of Class 10, and 12 of the state will have to collect their school results which include marksheets, certificates, and SR from the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) as per the time and place decided by the DEO.

The District Education Officer has directed all the schools to distribute the marksheets to the students from August 4.

If the students are not satisfied with the results, they can apply online. The last date to fill out the revaluation application form is August 10.

The Class 10 supplementary results were released on July 28 and the Class 12 supplemental results were released on July 25. The GSEB SSC supplementary exams were held from July 10 to July 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the GSEB SSC result 2023 was announced by the Gujarat Board on May 25th, revealing an overall pass percentage of 64.62%.