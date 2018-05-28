GSEB SSC Result 2018: Gujarat Board 10th Result To Be Declared Today At Gseb.org Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board will be releasing the result for SSC examination (Class 10)today.

result for SSC examination (Class 10)today.



As per reports more than 10 lakh students appeared for the SSC examination in the Gujarat Board.



The result will be announced at 8 am today. According to GSEB, the marks sheets of the SSC exams will be distributed from 11 AM to 2PM at respective district examination centres on the same day.



Students who qualify in SSC exam will be qualified for admission to Higher Secondary and diploma programmes.



Apart from the result the board will also be releasing the result booklet which will provide an accurate insight into the performance of the students.



In 2017, a total of 7,75,013 students had appeared for the examination out of which 5,28,870 or



