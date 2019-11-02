GPAT 2020 Application Process Begins Online

GPAT 2020 application process has begun online

GPAT 2020 online application process began on November 1, 2019. The last date to apply for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is November 30, 2019. The application fee payment will end on December 1, 2019. The application fee can be paid only through online mode. GPAT exam will be conducted on January 28, 2020.

After the application process is closed, candidates will still be allowed to choose their examination city till December 2, 2019.

The admit card for GPAT 2020 will be released on the official website on December 24, 2019. As per the official notification, the tentative date for GPAT 2020 result is February 7, 2020.

Applicants must hold a bachelor's degree in pharmacy (4 years after 10+2, including lateral entry students) or equivalent from a recognized university. Candidates appearing for the final year of bachelor's degree B. Pharmacy (10+2+4) whose result will be declared before commencement of admission for academic year 2020-21 can also apply for GPAT 2020.

Candidates with a B.Tech. degree in Pharmaceutical and Fine Chemical Technology are not eligible to apply.

GPAT 2020: How to apply?

Candidates can apply for GPAT 2020 by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Fill in the online Application Form and Note down the system generated Application Number.

Step 2: Upload scanned images of Candidate's Passport size Photograph (between 10 kb- 200 kb) and Candidate's Signature (between 4kb - 30 kb) in JPG/JPEG format.

Step 3: Make payment of fee using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, UPI, PayTM and keep proof of fee paid.

Step 4: Take at least four printout of Confirmation Page after successful remittance of fee.

Step 5: Choose the city for giving the examination GPAT 2020.

