400 Scholarships Announced For Young Artistes. Details Here

The last date for submission of application is December 5.

A total of 400 scholarships have been announced by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) Ministry of Culture to be awarded to young artistes of outstanding promise in the fields of Indian Classical Music, Indian Classical Dances, Light Classical Music, Theatre, Visual Arts, Folk, Traditional and Indigenous Arts. The scholarship aims to give assistance to the young artistes for advanced training within India.

Apply Online

The last date for submission of application is December 5.

Candidates having adequate knowledge in the concerned arts or discipline with minimum of 5 years training with their Guru or institutes are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Applicants should be within 18-25 years as on April 1.

Scholars will be paid Rs 5000 per month for a period of two years, which is the duration of the scholarship.

The Scholar will be required to undergo a rigorous training which would include minimum of three hours a day for practice apart from the theory classes required for the subject.

"Candidates will be required to appear for an interview/ performance before an expert Committee. The date, time and venue of the interview/ performance will be intimated to the candidates through e-mail given by the candidates in their online application. The selection will be made purely on merit," reads the notice released by CCRT.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.