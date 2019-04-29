Goa 12th Class Result Soon @ Gbshse.gov.in; Details Here

Goa 12th result will be available on the official website of the Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Goa class 12th result will be released on April 30. Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will declare the HSSC or Goa Class 12 result on its official websites. Candidates are suggested to track the official website of the Board for timely updates. According to reports, less than 20,000 students had registered for the Goa Higher Secondary examination. The Board will distribute passing certificates cum statement of Grades/Marks of HSSC Examination soon after results declaration.

Goa Board had conducted class 12 exam in March.

Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Candidates can check the result using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates expecting the 12th result are suggested to keep their admit cards in hand.

Apart from the official websites, the results will be released on partner websites like indiaresults.com and examresults.net (both are private websites).

Goa Class 12th Result Today: Know how to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Goa 12th Class result:

Step 1: Go to the official website, gbshse.gov.in (alternatively students can also check their result at indiaresults.com/ examresults.net)

Step 2: Click on the results link

Step 3: On next page, enter the roll number and date of birth details

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: On next page opens check Goa 12th results

Tamil Nadu State Education Department released the SSLC result today, in another related development.

Goa Board is yet to announce dates for Class 10 results.

