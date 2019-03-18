Goa Board Postpones Class 12 Exams Scheduled On March 18

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has postponed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Examination scheduled for today. The state education board has postponed the class 12 examination earlier scheduled on March 18 to March 27 in view of the state holiday. The board had scheduled examination for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation/ Co-operation (CWSN) on March 18.

The examination for all these papers will now be conducted on March 27.

The timing for Banking/ Logic/ Computer Science/ Co-operation papers is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and for Co-operation (CWSN) is from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The schedule for all other exams remains the same.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar died at his private residence in Goa on Sunday evening after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. In view of the sitting Chief Minister's death, the state government has declared seven-day mourning.

