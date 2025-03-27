GBSHSE Results: Goa Board Class 12 Results To Be Announced Today, Check Date And Time

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results for Class 12 today. The results will be declared at around 5 pm at conference hall, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. After the announcement in the conference, students will be able to check their scores on the official website by using their login credentials. Applicants will be required to enter their seat number, school index and registration ID to check the results.

The results will be hosted on the official website results.gbshsegoa.net/#/ and gbshse.gov.in

Steps to check Goa Board Class 12 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Goa Board HSSC result 2025' link

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Enter the details required and submit

Step 5: Goa Board HSSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the results

Around 17,686 students appeared for the Goa HSSC exam 2025 that was held from February 10 to March 1, 2025. Candidates who are not satisfied with the Goa HSSC result 2025 can apply for revaluation. The process of re-evaluation will begin after the declaration of result.

Nearly 84.99 per cent students qualified the Goa Class 12 Board exam in 2024.

Stream-wise distribution of students

Around 4,068 candidates appeared in the Arts stream. Of these, 1,241 are boys and 2,827 are girls.

Nearly 5,085 belong to the Commerce stream, of which 2,271 are girls and 2,814 are boys.

Around 6,086 appeared in the Science stream. This included 3,426 girls and 2,660 boys.

The number of boys who appeared for vocational subject included 1,747 and number of girls included 700. The total number of students appearing in vocational stream included 17,686.