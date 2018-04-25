Goa Class 12th Result Update: Important Points For Students

Goa class 12th result is expected today.Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Education | | Updated: April 25, 2018 10:00 IST
Goa 12th Result Date, Time Details: Check Now

New Delhi: Goa class 12th result is likely to be declared today. As per the result date reported by various media outlets, Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is expected to release the class 12th result today. Goa Board had conducted class 12 exam in March. Candidates can check the result at the official website of the Board at gbshse.gov.in. Candidates can check the result using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates expecting the 12th result are suggested to keep their admit cards in hand.

On the other hand, CBSE class 12 students are appearing for Economics paper today. The re-test is being done after the exam was cancelled following reports of paper leak. 

Last year more than 16000 students had appeared for the class 12 state board examination and girls had outnumbered boys. "Total 88.77 per cent students cleared the examination. Out of the 16,521 students who appeared, 14,666 have cleared the exam", said GBSHSE chairman J R Rebello.

While the pass percentage for science stream was 88.12, it was 87.53 per cent  for arts, 96.70 per cent for commerce and 88.15 per cent for vocational courses.

Goa Class 12th Result Today: Know How To Check
  • Go to the official website
  • Alternatively students can also check their result at indiaresults.com/ examresults.net
  • Enter the roll number and date of birth details
  • Submit the details
  • Check the online mark sheet
  • Take its printout

