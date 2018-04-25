Goa Class 12th Result Update: Important Points For Students

On the other hand, CBSE class 12 students are appearing for Economics paper today. The re-test is being done after the exam was cancelled following reports of paper leak.
Last year more than 16000 students had appeared for the class 12 state board examination and girls had outnumbered boys. "Total 88.77 per cent students cleared the examination. Out of the 16,521 students who appeared, 14,666 have cleared the exam", said GBSHSE chairman J R Rebello.
Goa Class 12th Result Today: Know How To Check
- Go to the official website
- Alternatively students can also check their result at indiaresults.com/ examresults.net
- Enter the roll number and date of birth details
- Submit the details
- Check the online mark sheet
- Take its printout
