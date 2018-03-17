Gauhati University Declares BSc, BCom 3rd Semester Result Gauhati University (GU) has declared third semester result for Science and Commerce courses. Candidates of 2016 batch who have been waiting for the BSc and BCom 3rd Semester result, can check now at the official website gauhati.ac.in.

GU has also declared 3rd semester arrear results for 2014 batch for all the three streams.



How to check GU 3rd Semester Science, Commerce Result 2017?

Go to the official website of Gauhati University at gauhatiuniversity.ac.in

Click on the link atop the page “GU Science 3rd Sem Result 2017” and "GU Commerce 3rd Sem Result 2017"

Enter roll code and roll number and submit the result

Alternatively candidates can directly go to gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Sci-2017.php and gauhati.ac.in/results/GU-Sem3-Com-2017.php directly



The result copy carries details of the major and general subject and their scores.



Immediately after downloading the marksheet, candidates should check the important details like roll code, roll number, etc. Official marksheet will be issued by the University later.



