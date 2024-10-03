Advertisement

GATE 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check How To Apply

GATE 2025 is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and the results will be declared on March 19.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
GATE 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check How To Apply
The deadline to fill the application forms with late fee is October 7, 2024.
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website to register for the exam without late fee today. 

The deadline to fill the application forms with late fee is October 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. Admit cards will be issued on January 2.

Eligibility criteria
Students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible  to apply for the exam. 

GATE 2025: Steps to apply

  • Step 1. Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in
  • Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" tab.
  • Step 3. Complete the registration process.
  • Step 4. Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.
  • Step 5. Keep a copy for future reference.


Application fee
Female/SC/ST/PwD (per paper): Rs 900
Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper): Rs 1800

The GATE 2025 examination will be held for 3 hours (or 4 hours for candidates requiring compensatory time) and will include 65 questions, totaling 100 marks. The examination will automatically end once the allotted time has expired.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
GATE 2025, Graduate Aptitute Test In Engineering, GATE Entrance Exam
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
RJS Mains Result 2024 Declared, Check Steps To Download
GATE 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check How To Apply
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today
Next Article
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com