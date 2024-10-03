GATE 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check How To Apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 today. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website to register for the exam without late fee today.



The deadline to fill the application forms with late fee is October 7, 2024. The examination is scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, and the results will be declared on March 19. Admit cards will be issued on January 2.



Eligibility criteria

Students currently enrolled in the third year or later of any undergraduate programme, as well as those who have already completed a government-recognised degree in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities are eligible to apply for the exam.



GATE 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the "Apply Online" tab.

Step 3. Complete the registration process.

Step 4. Fill in the required details, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 5. Keep a copy for future reference.



Application fee

Female/SC/ST/PwD (per paper): Rs 900

Other candidates, including foreign nationals (per paper): Rs 1800

The GATE 2025 examination will be held for 3 hours (or 4 hours for candidates requiring compensatory time) and will include 65 questions, totaling 100 marks. The examination will automatically end once the allotted time has expired.



The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level exam that assesses a candidate's knowledge of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. It is used for admission to Master's and Doctoral programs and recruitment by certain Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).