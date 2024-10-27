GATE 2025 Mock Test Link Active, Check Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, has released the GATE 2025 mock test link for students preparing for the GATE exams scheduled for February 2025. Candidates can access mock tests across different subjects by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in



GATE 2025: Steps To Access Mock Test



Step 1. Go to the official GATE 2025 website

Step 2. On the homepage, navigate to the GATE papers section

Step 3. Select the GATE 2025 Mock Test Link provided

Step 4. Choose the mock test you wish to attempt

Step 5. Log in by providing your credentials



GATE 2025: Paper Pattern



GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration is three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



The exam includes three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills.



GATE 2025: Negative Marking



For incorrect answers in MCQs, negative marking will apply:

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer



GATE 2025: Eligibility Criteria



Candidates are advised to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025 before submitting an application. Candidates in the third year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, or those who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.