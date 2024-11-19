GATE 2025: Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Details

GATE 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close the application correction window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 tomorrow. Candidates who wish to make changes to the application form can visit the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2025: Steps For Application Correction

Step 1. Go to the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link labeled "Application changes/modification link is now active for GATE 2025"

Step 3. You will be directed to a new page

Step 4. Click on the link "/goaps.iitr.ac.in"

Step 5. Log into your account and make the necessary changes

Step 6. After making the adjustments, click the submit button and pay any required fees

GATE 2025: Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.

The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.

GATE 2025: Exam Schedule

The examinations will be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025. Each test will last three hours and include thirty different subjects, all conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. The exams will be held in two sessions daily: the morning shift from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon shift from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

