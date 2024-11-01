GATE 2025 Application Correction Window Activated, Check Details

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, has activated the application window for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can visit the official website of the institute by November 6, 2024. Candidates can login to GOAPS (goaps.iitr.ac.in) for rectification in the application form.



Application rectification link is available at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/application-fees.html

Candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 500 for making changes in the name, Date of Birth, choice of examination cities, change of existing paper and adding a second paper. For changing gender to female, candidates will be required to pay Rs 500, while for changing gender from female to any other a fee of Rs 1,400 will be charged.



The institute had earlier released the GATE 2025 mock test link for students preparing for the GATE exams scheduled for February 2025. The mock tests can be accessed across different subjects by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in



GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration is three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



The exam includes three types of questions: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis skills.



GATE 2025: Negative marking

For incorrect answers in MCQs, negative marking will apply:

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer



GATE 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates in the third year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, or those who have completed any government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear in the GATE exam.

