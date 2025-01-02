GATE 2025 Admit Card: Admit Card Release Date Postponed For Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has extended the date for the release of GATE 2025 admit card. As per the official website, the admit cards will now be available for downloading from January 7, 2025. The previous date for the release of the cards was January 2, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to access the admit card by visiting the official website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in by using their login credentials.



The exam is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, for admission to postgraduate engineering programmes. GATE 2025 will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with city centers divided into eight zones. The result is expected to be declared on March 19, 2025.



GATE 2025: Paper pattern

GATE 2025 will consist of 30 examination papers, allowing candidates to choose one or two test papers from permissible combinations. The exam duration will be three hours, and GATE scores will be valid for three years from the result announcement date.



The exam will feature questions in three formats: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates will be evaluated on Recall, Comprehension, Application, Analysis, and Synthesis.



GATE 2025: Negative marking

For an incorrect answer in an MCQ, there will be negative marking:

For a 1-mark MCQ, 1/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.

For a 2-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer



GATE 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree programme, or those who have completed any government-approved degree programme in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities, are eligible to appear for the GATE exam.

