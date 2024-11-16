GATE 2025: Two-Paper Combination Added For Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has announced the addition new two-paper combinations for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Candidates who had taken only one paper previously, can now add a second paper from the new two paper combinations. Applicants who have registered for the GATE 2025 exam can visit the official website of the IIT Roorkee to check the details of the new two-paper combinations.



Those who had already taken two papers could now change their second paper only. Those who wanted to add second paper from existing two paper combinations provided on the website could add the new paper at a regular fee with penalty.



The official website of GATE 2025 gives the codes of test papers allowed as the second paper for the candidate's choice of the first paper. The combinations were announced in the regular and extended periods of application.



The test papers will be in English. Candidates opting to appear in two test papers must have a primary choice of test paper. The second test paper must be chosen from the allowed combinations given in the table.

Combinations other than the listed ones are not allowed in the initial (Regular and Extended) windows of registration.

The examination centre of a candidate for the second test paper may be different, but in the same city from that for the first paper due to infrastructure and scheduling constraints.



IIT Roorkee will conduct the GATE 2025 on February 1, 2, 15, and 16, and admit cards are expected to be released in January.



GATE is a nationwide exam that assesses candidates' knowledge in various undergraduate subjects such as engineering, technology, architecture, science, commerce, arts, and humanities. The 2025 edition, organised by IIT Roorkee, will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. The mock tests are designed to help candidates familiarise themselves with the interface and format of the GATE 2025 exam.