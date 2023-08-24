GATE 2024 Registration Begins Today: Check Important Dates, Application Process And More

GATE 2024 Registration will start today by IISC Bangalore on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, has announced that registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will commence today, August 24.

The process will be conducted online, and the link to register for the exam will be made available on the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

GATE is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in engineering, technology, science, architecture, and the humanities.

IISc Bengaluru is the organising institute for GATE 2024. GATE 2024 is being conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs, comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), and Government of India.

Candidates who qualify in GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Master's programmes and direct doctoral programmes in engineering, technology, architecture, science, and the humanities; and doctoral programmes in relevant branches of engineering, science, and the humanities, in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies. GATE scores are also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programmes without MoE holarships. Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE scores for recruitment.

Pattern of the examination

GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers, comprising full papers and sectional papers. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of the announcement of results.

Important Dates

August 24, 2023: Opening date of the online application portal

September 29, 2023: Closing date of regular registration

October 13, 2023: End of the extended period