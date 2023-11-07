GATE 2024 Application Form Correction Process Begins Today, Check Steps For Modification

GATE 2024 is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, primarily for MTech admission.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore is now accepting modifications to the application forms for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2024, starting today, November 7. To edit the GATE 2024 application, candidates must visit the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Applicants can update the following details on their GATE 2024 application forms: category, photo, signature, educational information, address, and the paper they are applying for.

A fee of Rs 500 is required for making changes to name, date of birth, examination city, paper category, or gender. Changing gender from female to another category or switching between SC or ST and any other category will require a fee of Rs 1,400. The correction window for GATE 2024 will be open until November 11.

GATE 2024 is scheduled for February 3, 4, 10, and 11, primarily for MTech admission. The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions: the morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm and the afternoon session from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.



Examination pattern:



The examination will include both one-mark and two-mark questions. For a 1-mark multiple-choice question, 1/3 mark will be deducted for incorrect responses, while a 2-mark multiple-choice question will result in a deduction of 2/3 mark. There will be no negative marking for Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.



Steps to correct the application form: