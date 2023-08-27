GATE 2024 Information Brochure Released: Check Exam Dates, Pattern, Syllabus

GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore has released the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 information brochure on its official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. All those candidates planning to appear for the examination can fill up the IISc GATE application form by visiting the official website – gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

As per the new schedule, registration will now begin on August 30 and conclude on September 29. The application window with the late fee will close on October 13.

We are happy to announce the release the GATE 2024 Information Brochure!



You can now download the pdf from the link: https://t.co/IdwOvAyyFQ



You can find also the link to the file under the tab Downloads on GATE 2024 website. pic.twitter.com/xBJFtAAZLx — GATE 2024 (@GATE24_Official) August 26, 2023

Exam Dates and Result

The entrance exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 and the GATE 2024 results will be announced on March 16, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be available on January 3, 2024.

Exam Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,800, and candidates belonging to the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories will have to pay Rs. 900.

Exam Pattern

The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test and will be held in two sessions. GATE 2024 will have a total of 30 test papers, comprising full papers and sectional papers. The types of questions include Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of the announcement of results.

GATE 2024 will have a new test paper on Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DA). The duration of the exam will be three hours.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a prestigious national-level exam that assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities. GATE 2024 is being organised by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.