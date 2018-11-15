GATE 2019: Exam City, Scribe Facility Option Ends Tomorrow

GATE 2019 Exam City, Scribe Option Last Date

Candidates can change the exam city option for GATE 2019 till November 16. Even for scribe facility the option will be open till tomorrow. Candidates can change the options at the official website gate.iitm.ac.in or else directly at GOAPS portal appsgate.iitm.ac.in. Candidates who belong to the PwD category and have not opted for scribe but would like to opt for the scribe can request to organising Institute through email (gate2019@iitm.ac.in). The deadline for receiving such request is 16/11/2018, reads the job notice.

Candidates have to login using their enrollment ID/ email address and password.

An additional fee will be charged for changing the exam city.

Thereafter, IIT Madras will release the admit card for GATE 2019 in January. Candidates can download the admit card from GOAPS portal on January 4, 2019.

IIT Madras will conduct the exam next year in February, 2019 in forenoon and afternoon session. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore. GATE is conducted every year, for granting admission to M.Tech. and PhD programs offered at IITs and IISc. In addition to this GATE scores are also used by several PSUs for recruitment purpose. GATE 2019: List Of PSUs Accepting GATE Score

