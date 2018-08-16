GATE 2019 Details Out; Statistics Paper Included This Year

GATE 2019 Details Out; Registration In September

IIT Madras has released the details of GATE 2019. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held on February 2, 3, 9 and 10, 2019. Online registration will begin on September 1, 2019. Graduates and postgraduate degree holders are eligible to apply provided they fulfill the additional criteria set for the exam. The exam will be held in selected cities and towns in the country as well as at Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore.

Online applications can be submitted at gate.iitm.ac.in.

The application fee for GATE 2019 is Rs 1500 (Rs 2000 for fees submitted during the extended period which is October 1, 2018).

As per the latest update from IIT Madras, the GATE 2019 result will be declared on March 16, 2019. Know Where You Can Use GATE Score

Statistics As A New Paper

This year, Statistics has been added to the GATE subject list. Questions will be from Calculus, Linear Algebra, Probability, Stochastic Processes, Inference, Regression Analysis, Multivariate Analysis and Design of experiments.

GATE 2018 was held in February as well and IIT Guwahati was the official organisor of the exam.

