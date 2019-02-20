GATE 2019 Answer Key Released; Last Date To Submit Objection Here

GATE 20190 answer key released today, objection submission to end soon

GATE 2019 Answer Key: IIT Madras has released Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 exam answer key and has also opened the window for candidates to submit their objection on the GATE 2019 answer key. The last date to submit objection on the GATE 2019 answer key is February 23, 2019 till 12:00 noon. The institute has also released the question paper for all the 24 subjects and has also released the responses submitted by each candidate individually. Candidates are advised to check answer key and question paper carefully before beginning the process of objection submission.

GATE 2019 examination was conducted in the first and second week of February this year.

GATE 2019 Answer Key Objection: How to submit?

Step one: Go to official website for GATE 2019: http://gate.iitm.ac.in/.

Step two: Click on the link provided contest GATE 2019 Answer Key.

Step three: Login using your enrollment id/email id/registration number and password.

Step four: Select the question number to which you wish to submit your objection for and upload proof for your objection.

Step five: Pay fee for objection submission.

Evaluation of GATE 2019 papers will be finalized based on the final answer and GATE results (Score) will be announced later on March 16.

