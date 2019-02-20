GATE Answer Key 2019 Released @ Gate.iitm.ac.in; Direct Link Here

GATE Answer Key 2019 Released @ Gate.iitm.ac.in/Anskey19

GATE answer key 2019: IIT Madras has released the GATE 2019 answer key on the official website. GATE answer key 2019 can be accessed from the website, gate.iitm.ac.in. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, the official organiser of this year's GATE exam, had conducted this entrance test for admission to post graduate programmes in premier technical institutes in the first and second weeks of February. The GATE response sheets were released earlier on the official websites earlier.

GATE scores are also used for recruitment purpose in major PSUs in the country.

Next stage in the GATE 2019 process is the results release.

Candidates may submit their contests on the GATE answer keys provided for a very limited time period against a payment. Evaluation of GATE 2019 papers will be finalized based on the final answer and GATE results (Score) will be announced later on March 16.

GATE 2019 scorecard will be made available for the qualified candidates from GOAPS.

"After the evaluation of the answers, the actual (raw) marks obtained by a candidate will be considered for computing the GATE Score. For multi-session papers (subjects), raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to Normalized marks for that particular subject," IIT Madras said.

"Thus, raw marks (for single session papers) or normalized marks (for multi- session papers) will be used for computing the GATE Score, based on the qualifying marks. GATE 2019 results will be announced on the 16th March 2019 and will be available on the GOAPS Website," it added.

