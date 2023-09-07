G20 Summit: Delhi Schools And Colleges To Remain Shut From September 8-10

Delhi schools will remain closed during the G20 summit.

In view of the G20 summit in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has announced that all schools and colleges in the city will remain closed from September 8 to 10. The announcement was made by Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday. The G20 summit will be held in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

"In view of the G20 Summit, all schools, colleges, and offices will be closed across Delhi from September 8 to September 10," Ms Atishi said at a press conference where she was accompanied by health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.



She also mentioned that significant improvements have been made to major roads to create an inviting environment for international delegates.

Minister Atishi further said that 30 fountains had been set up, along with the installation of more than 80 to 90 statues and the planting of over 150,000 plants.

Additionally, the Delhi minister highlighted that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, under AAP government, has undertaken significant enhancements and improvements in prominent markets located in Greater Kailash 2 and Mehrauli.

A gazette notification by the Delhi government said the entire area of New Delhi District will be considered a "Controlled Zone" from Friday morning till Sunday. Only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles and vehicles involved in services such as housekeeping, catering, waste management for hotels, hospitals and other important installations in the district will be allowed to travel to India Gate, C-Hexagon and other such areas.



All cloud kitchens, commercial establishments, markets, food delivery, and commercial delivery services will be shut from tomorrow to Sunday. Deliveries from services like Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart will not be allowed in the controlled zone, but those of medicines and essential items will.

The arrival of world leaders began on Tuesday, with the Nigerian delegation. The Mexican and European Union delegations are expected to reach New Delhi today, but the bulk of the arrivals will happen tomorrow, including those of US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.