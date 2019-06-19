Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYJC) admission process begins.

FYJC admissions 2019: The part 2 registration process for the First Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) or Class 11 admission in Maharashtra has begun. The candidates who have not registered for Part 1 also may register themselves online. The Zero round of FYJC admission process in the state will be conducted from June 19 to July 3, which will include displaying merit list for Bifocal subject, online admissions for Bifocal merit list, displaying general merit list for correction and submitting corrections to Deputy Director of Education.

The candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website created by School Education and Sports Department, Government of Maharashtra (like this one, on websites hosted by six administrative divisions established by the Government of Maharashtra -- Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur).

The first general merit list for FYJC admissions will be released on July 6 and the round will be concluded on July 12. Online admission based the FYJC first general merit list will be held from July 8 to 10.

The second round will be held from July 15 to 20.

The third round will be held from July 23 to 29.

The special merit list will be published July 31 and the admission process is expected to be completed by August 3.

After completing 70% of the students, the students of the Higher Secondary/Junior Colleges are permitted to start regular classes for the 11th standard, said the official schedule of the FYJC admissions.

Junior colleges will be responsible for completing the syllabus of the students admitted after the commencement of colleges by conducting extra lectures /practical's. Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant quota seats for Management and In-house at any stage of admission as per instructions given from time to time on website, the instructions added.

Junior colleges will be permitted to surrender the vacant quota seats for minority quota after third merit list and It is compulsory to upload admissions for Bifocal subjects including quota admissions.

Recently after facing flak for scrapping internal assessment marks for Class 10 students, the Maharashtra government announced that it would augment the number of overall seats for class 11 admissions. Doing away with the internal assessment was said to be the main reason behind a dip in SSC or Class 10 pass percentage this year. The government is expects that the move will provide a level-playing field for the students of the state SSC board, and increase probability for them to secure admissions in their colleges of choice.

The SSC students are battling higher cut-offs for admission in FYJC as they are facing competition from the students of ISCE and CBSE boards whose scores included internal assessment marks.

Newly-appointed School Education Minister Ashish Shelar told the Legislative Assembly that the number of seats for science stream in Mumbai will be increased by 5 per cent and eight per cent for Arts and Commerce stream.

In Nagpur and Pune divisions, the number of seats will go up by ten per cent in all streams--Arts, Commerce and Science.

The Education Minister said the decision has been taken in the view of resentment over scrapping of the internal assessment marks for the SSC board students.

(With PTI Inputs)

