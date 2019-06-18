Maharashtra Hikes Junior College Seats To Address Class 10 Internal Mark Row

Slammed For Removing SSC Internal Marks, Maharashtra Hikes FYJC Seats

Under flak for scrapping internal assessment marks for class 10 students, which was said to be the main reason behind a dip in SSC pass percentage this year, the Maharashtra government Tuesday announced that it would augment the number of overall seats for class 11 admissions.

The move will provide a level-playing field for the students of the state SSC board, and increase probability for them to secure admissions in their colleges of choice.

The SSC students are battling higher cut-offs for admission in FYJC (first year junior college) as they are facing competition from the students of ISCE and CBSE boards whose scores included internal assessment marks.

Newly-appointed School Education Minister Ashish Shelar told the Legislative Assembly that the number of seats for science stream in Mumbai will be increased by 5 per cent and eight per cent for Arts and Commerce stream.

In Nagpur and Pune divisions, the number of seats will go up by ten per cent in all streams--Arts, Commerce and Science.

The Education Minister said the decision has been taken in the view of resentment over scrapping of the internal assessment marks for the SSC board students.