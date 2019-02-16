FTII's film Appreciation course to begin in Hyderabad

In keeping with its mission to spread film literacy and promote better understanding of cinema, Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune will conduct a 5-day Film Appreciation course at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad. The Course, to be held from February 20-24, is being organised in collaboration with Instructional Media Centre, MANUU.

Announcing the Course, Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII Pune said, "This is FTII''s first-ever Film Appreciation course in Hyderabad, and an association between two reputed institutions of learning----FTII & MANUU. It is also a continuation of a long tradition of Film Appreciation courses by FTII. For over half a century, FTII has been conducting the flagship 4-week Film Appreciation course with National Film Archive of India in its Pune campus. The short course in Hyderabad is under the banner of FTII''s nationwide outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) under which courses are held across the country and round the year."

Renowned film academicians Pankaj Saxena and Munish Bhardwaj, who have held Film Appreciation courses across the country, will be conducting this Course.

"Film Appreciation introduces film lovers to cinema as an academic discipline and broadly covers 4 streams. The history stream briefs the participants on the scientific inventions that led to the advent of cinema and takes them through the work of early pioneers who laid down the grammatical precepts of this medium. Film Analysis deals with the 3 basic elements of cinematic art i.e. picture, sound and sequencing. The Documentary film is the third aspect of the course. Finally, the 4th stream takes the participant through the little-known process of film making and provides a good idea to the student about how films are made - conceptually, technically and aesthetically", said Pankaj Saxena.

Pankaj Saxena (FTII,Film Direction,1985) Course Director, is a film maker, TV programmer and film academic based in New Delhi. In a professional career spanning over three decades he has served at Discovery Channel, BBC Worldwide Channels and Lok Sabha Television.

Munish Bhardwaj (FTII, Film Direction, 1994) has worked on films of directors Rajat Kapoor, Kumar Shahani, Mani Kaul and Sashi Kumar.He has also written for TV series such as Bhanwar, Rajdhani and Hadsa. He debuted as Director with Hindi film Moh, Maya, and Money.

