FTII Begins Online Application For Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2019

FTII and SRFTI will admit students through JET 2019

Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Kolkata has begun the application process for Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2019. JET 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to any of the programmes of FTII and SRFTI. JET 2019 will be conducted on February 24, 2019. The last date to apply for JET 2019 is January 31, 2019.

There are 7 three-year Post Graduate Diploma programmes, 1 two-year Post Graduate Diploma Programme, and 1 one-year Post Graduate Diploma Programme offered by the Film Wing, and 9 courses offered by the Television Wing (FTII) and Electronic and Digital Media Wing (SRFTI).

Applicants need to have a Bachelor degree in any discipline to be eligible for the courses on offer except for PGD in Sound Recording and Television Engineering/ Sound for Electronic and Digital Media/ Sound Recording & Sound Bachelor's degree in any discipline with Physics as a subject at Design, for which the applicant should also have studied Physics at Senior Secondary (10+2) level.

Also, for PGD in Art Direction and Production Design, applicant should have a Bachelor's degree in applied arts, architecture, painting, sculpture, interior design or related fields in fine arts or equivalent diploma from a recognized institute in any of the above.

Students can download the detailed brochure for JET 2019 and check detailed eligibility and application process. Candidates, after ascertaining their eligibility, can apply for the exam on www.applyadmission.net/jet2019.

Click here for more Education News