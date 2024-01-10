FTII Invites Applications For Admission To 1-Year PG Certificate Courses

FTII PG Certificate Course Admission: Selection process includes a written test, orientation, interview.

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune has invited applications for four one-year postgraduate certificate courses. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is February 4. The examination will be held on February 11, from 10am to 1pm, in seven cities across India.

Selection process:

Those aiming to secure admission will have to undergo a comprehensive selection process, which comprises a three-hour written test consisting of both objective and subjective questions, orientation, and an interview. Following the evaluation of candidates' scores in the written test, selected individuals will proceed to subsequent stages. The FTII entrance examination serves as a mandatory prerequisite for admission to all the courses listed under FTII's TV Wing.

Announcement for New Admission 🔊



FTII invites applications for admission in 2023 batch of four ‘1-year PG Certificate Courses' in Television.



Last date: 04th Feb, 2024

Date of Examination: 11th Feb, 2024



To apply: https://t.co/2eJtQGqN3G@mib_india@pibindia@pibmumbai



1/2 pic.twitter.com/1Xk7KImAEU — FTII (@FTIIOfficial) January 9, 2024

Name of the courses:

One-year PG certificate course in television with specialisation in TV direction.

One-year PG certificate course in television with specialisation in electronic cinematography.

One-year PG certificate course in television with specialisation in video editing.

One-year PG certificate course in television with specialisation in sound recording and television engineering.

All these courses are approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Educational qualification:

The minimum educational qualification required to be eligible for the courses is a Bachelor's degree or equivalent in any discipline. Candidates in the final year of their Bachelor's degree with pending results are eligible to apply for all PG certificate courses. However, it is important to note that if selected, these candidates can only enroll in the course upon submitting their marksheet and passing certificate by March 10, 2024.

Reserved quotas:

For each course, 15% of seats are allocated for Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 27% for Other Backward Classes candidates falling under the "Non-Creamy" layer (OBC-NCL), and 10% for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) designated as Gen-EWS. Additionally, 5% of the total seats are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.



