IIM Bangalore among top 50 global B-schools in FT Executive Education Rankings 2020

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB has been ranked among the Top 50 global schools, for the second year in succession, in the Financial Times Executive Education Rankings 2020, released worldwide today. IIMB is the only management school from India to feature in this prestigious global list of Executive Education providers, a statement from the Bengaluru-based Institute said.

The Financial Times announced its annual list of top 85 B-schools for Custom programmes, top 75 B- schools for Open programmes and a combined ranking for the Top 50 providers of Executive Education (Open Plus Custom Programs). In this list, IIMB is ranked 45th in the Combined Ranking Categories, 52nd in the Custom, and 55th in the Open Programs.

In January this year, IIM Bangalore's one-year full-time MBA programme, the Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), was ranked at the 27th spot in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2020. IIMB had bagged the top spot among Indian B-schools in the rankings then.

Professor G. Shainesh, Chairperson of Executive Education Programmes at IIMB, said: "The continued recognition of IIMB and its Executive Education Programmes underscores our consistent performance on the global stage. The FT ranking validates our commitment to positively impact managers and organizations through executive education."

"In a changed world, IIMB's strength and investments in digital learning, through the IIMBx platform, allows us to seamlessly deliver programs in online and blended formats. Senior leaders and entrepreneurs are engaged in investing in themselves and benefit from peer learning through our digital platform," said Professor Vasanthi Srinivasan, faculty from the OB&HRM area, programme director of several Executive Education programs, and Chair of the Digital Learning vertical at IIM Bangalore.

Reiterating IIMB's commitment to Executive Education, IIMB Director Professor G. Raghuram said: "It starts with our faculty's passionate commitment to impact practice, engage in the subjects they love and come away enriched by their own learning. This is channelized and enhanced by our strong Executive Education team which engages with our clients, supports programme design and does all the work to ensure a quality learning experience. And, of course, not to underestimate our location in Bengaluru, the global city that symbolises aspiration, innovation and all things digital."

Participating schools are rated on several parameters by organizations that commission Executive Education courses (for Custom programmes), by participants of courses (for Open programmes), and on the data reported by the Business schools. Parameters include course design, faculty, teaching methods and facilities.

Madan Mohan Raj, Chief Programme Officer, Executive Education Programmes, IIMB, said: "IIMB's ranking is a reaffirmation of the leadership position that we enjoy in the space of Executive Education. The design and delivery of programmes, be they open or custom, aligned to the needs of the individual or the organization, is the key differentiator for our success."

IIMB's Executive Education offers non-degree programmes to organizations and working professionals.

Programs are either 'Customized' according to the requirement of the organization, or 'Open' to professionals for enrolment.

