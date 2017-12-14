FSSAI, IGNOU Sign MoU For Capacity Building Activities In Food Safety IGNOU would act as an important Training Partner in capacity building activities of the FSSAI.

Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU would act as a Training Partner in capacity building activities of the FSSAI. New Delhi: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have signed an MoU for implementation of FSSAI's Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programmes through IGNOU network. IGNOU would act as an important Training Partner in capacity building activities of the FSSAI.



The MoU was signed between the Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar IGNOU, Shri Jitendra Kumar Srivastava in the presence of Prof. S. B. Arora, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU. Ms. Madhavi Das, Chief Management Services Officer, FSSAI, was also present.



FSSAI's CEO Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal expressed his pleasure on signing of the agreement and said that implementation of the new Food Safety Regulations, is a gigantic and multi-faceted task ranging from generating awareness to harmonization with the International Codex standards among all the stakeholders of the food chain.



"Our country needs a large number of well trained human resources for implementing the Food Safety Regulations in the organized and unorganized sectors of the food industry as it has become mandatory for all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to have at least on FSSAI trained and certified Food Safety Supervisor (FSS)," he said.



Read: NSUI Slams IGNOU Fee Hike, Calls It 'Grant-Cut Policy Of Government'



With organized retail growth and automation of supply chain, the Food Industry is poised for even higher growth, he remarked and therefore, the FOSTAC programmes need to be delivered through multiple channels.



IGNOU's VC Prof. S. B. Arora also welcomed the academic collaboration of this kind and added that IGNOU framework is best suited for a large and varied group of human resource to be trained in the area of Food Safety to ensure safe and wholesome food in the country.



"The University has a strong network of Regional Centres and Study Centres as well as media facilities for a wider dissemination of educational and training resources across the country in a cost effective manner," Prof Arora said.



Read: AAP Leader Alleges Exam Racket In Indira Gandhi Open Varsity



He also added that the Govt. of India has recognized IGNOU has an important partner in offering of MOOC courses through Swayam and Swayam Prabha channels.



Under the arrangement, IGNOU shall harness its wide network of IGNOU Regional Centres and Study Centres to conduct Food Safety Supervisor training programmes related to Street food vending, catering, Manufacturing, retail and distribution, Storage and Transport and specialized courses located throughout the country.



Click here for more



Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) have signed an MoU for implementation of FSSAI's Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) programmes through IGNOU network. IGNOU would act as an important Training Partner in capacity building activities of the FSSAI.The MoU was signed between the Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar IGNOU, Shri Jitendra Kumar Srivastava in the presence of Prof. S. B. Arora, Vice Chancellor, IGNOU. Ms. Madhavi Das, Chief Management Services Officer, FSSAI, was also present.FSSAI's CEO Shri Pawan Kumar Agarwal expressed his pleasure on signing of the agreement and said that implementation of the new Food Safety Regulations, is a gigantic and multi-faceted task ranging from generating awareness to harmonization with the International Codex standards among all the stakeholders of the food chain."Our country needs a large number of well trained human resources for implementing the Food Safety Regulations in the organized and unorganized sectors of the food industry as it has become mandatory for all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to have at least on FSSAI trained and certified Food Safety Supervisor (FSS)," he said.With organized retail growth and automation of supply chain, the Food Industry is poised for even higher growth, he remarked and therefore, the FOSTAC programmes need to be delivered through multiple channels.IGNOU's VC Prof. S. B. Arora also welcomed the academic collaboration of this kind and added that IGNOU framework is best suited for a large and varied group of human resource to be trained in the area of Food Safety to ensure safe and wholesome food in the country."The University has a strong network of Regional Centres and Study Centres as well as media facilities for a wider dissemination of educational and training resources across the country in a cost effective manner," Prof Arora said.He also added that the Govt. of India has recognized IGNOU has an important partner in offering of MOOC courses through Swayam and Swayam Prabha channels.Under the arrangement, IGNOU shall harness its wide network of IGNOU Regional Centres and Study Centres to conduct Food Safety Supervisor training programmes related to Street food vending, catering, Manufacturing, retail and distribution, Storage and Transport and specialized courses located throughout the country.Click here for more Education News