15 Shares EMAIL PRINT NSUI Slams IGNOU Fee Hike, Calls It 'Grant-Cut Policy Of Government' New Delhi: Student wing associated with the congress party, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) today slammed the fee hike in IGNOU and ascribed the open university's move to the "grant-cut policy of the BJP government". According to a statement released by the student body, the move will make accessibility to higher education in the country difficult for children from the weaker sections.



