AAP Leader Alleges Exam Racket In Indira Gandhi Open Varsity

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chhattisgarh claimed that the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) regional centre has been allegedly running an examination racket. It claimed that question papers were being leaked ahead of examinations to students who pay money for it. Addressing a press conference, AAP member Anil Baghel claimed he had information about the alleged racket since last two years but to collect proof, he secured an admission to BA faculty with IGNOU in 2015.Anil Baghel has been appearing for exams, being held from December 1 to 20, from Bilaspur centre.Students allegedly need to pay Rs 10,000 for each paper and then they get the question paper, answer sheets and a book a day before exams, he claimed."The modus operandi is that the students fill their answer sheets and submit a day before and pass easily," Anil Baghel alleged.Alleging that the management of IGNOU including staff were involved in the alleged scam, Anil Baghel demanded immediate cancellation of all exams being conducted by IGNOU and a detailed investigation into the alleged racket.Notably, there were media reports here that the Hindi subject question papers of BA 2nd year of IGNOU which was to be held on Friday (Dec 8) got leaked a day before on Thursday.Meanwhile, IGNOU's regional director Dr H Sangeeta Majhi told reporters that she came to know about the alleged paper leak through media and subsequently reported the matter to university's higher authorities in Delhi.She has asked an officer of the university to look into the matter adding that further action will be taken as per the instruction from the higher authorities.