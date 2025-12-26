FSSAI: Apply Online For Food Analyst Examination 2025, Check Details

- Food Safety and Standards Authority of India invites applications for 11th Food Analyst Exam 2025
- Candidates can apply online by January 22, 2026, at the official FSSAI website
- The exam will be conducted in CBT mode on March 8, 2026
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is inviting applications for the 11th Food Analyst Examination (FAE), 2025. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website of the FSSAI for complete details. The deadline to fill the online application form is January 22, 2026. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on March 8, 2026.
Essential educational qualification
The candidate should hold a Bachelor's or Master's or Doctorate degree in any of the following subjects:
- Chemistry
- Biochemistry
- Microbiology
- Dairy Chemistry
- Agriculture Science
- Animal Science
- Fisheries Science
- Biotechnology
- Food safety
- Food Technology
- Food and Nutrition
- Dairy Technology
- Oil Technology
- Veterinary Sciences
The course should be pursued from a university established in India by law or is an associate of the Institution of Chemists (India) by examination in the section of Food Analysts conducted by the Institution of Chemists (India).
Eligibility criteria
The online applications are invited from candidates possessing essential educational qualifications and 3 years' experience in terms of sub-rule (ii) of Rule 2.1.4 of Food Safety and Standards (First Amendment) Rules, 2022.
Age limit
There is no upper age limit for candidates for appearing in the 11th FAE 2025.
Application fee
Candidates are required to submit a fee of Rs 2,500 for the Computer Based Test (CBT) and 5,000 (plus GST) for practical examination. The fee should be submitted through online mode which is non-refundable.