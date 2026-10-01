From 42,000 To 45 Lakh: In 70 Years, Applications To UPSC Exams Grow More Than 100 Times

UPSC Centenary Celebrations: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) completed 100 years today, October 1, 2026. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the scale and complexity of the work handled by the UPSC have increased significantly over the years, as applications across examinations and recruitment by selection grew from 42,727 in 1950-51 to 45,10,044 in 2022-23, an increase of more than a hundredfold.

As per the report, in the year 2022-23, the commission conducted 15 examinations (receiving 33,51,916 applications) and received 233 requisitions for 4,411 posts under recruitment by selection (obtaining 11,58,128 applications).

In a social media post on X today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated:

"Today's this day, along with the celebration of UPSC's 100 years, is also a celebration of a legacy."

According to the official report, examination centres have increased from eight in 1950 to 86 in 2026. The official data also noted that the number of women recommended in the civil services increased three out of 83 in 1952 to 299 out of 958 in the year 2025.

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The official record stated that between 1949 and 1951, only one woman was selected for the Indian Foreign Service and two for the IAS. Women made up 3.6 per cent of those recommended in 1952 and 31.2 per cent in CSE 2025, when they also secured 11 of the top 25 ranks.

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According to the central government, for a hundred years, the commission has carried one of the nation's most consequential responsibilities: to recognise merit, uphold fairness, and ensure that opportunity reaches beyond privilege, geography, language or circumstance.