FMGE 2023: Foreign Medical Graduates Examinations Results Announced, Check Details

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the results of the Foreign Medical Graduates Examinations (FMGE) 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can visit the official website of NBEMS to check the results.

The individual scorecards of the students will be available on the official website after February 13, 2024. The dates for the in-person distribution of pass certificates will be notified by the board later.

The FMGE 2023 was held on January 20,2024.

"Result of Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) December 2023 session which was held on January 20, 2024 has been declared and can be seen at NBEMS websites. Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE-December 2023 session can be downloaded from the website https://nbe.edu.in/ on/after February 13, 2024," read an official notification by NBEMS.

The board has 'withheld' the results of the candidates whose face ID/documents are pending for verification and matters which are subjudice.

The foreign medical graduates examination is a screening test for medical graduates seeking eligibility to practice medicine in the country. It is administered twice a year in June and December by the National Board of Examinations. The examination is open to both Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) aiming to acquire the registration certificate from either the National Medical Commission (NMC) or the State Medical Council (SMC).

The FMGE comprises one paper consisting of 300 multiple-choice questions.