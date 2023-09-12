Five Italian Scholarships For International Students

Italy's scholarships attract international students.

If you're seeking a destination with scholarship opportunities to pursue higher education, Italy stands out as an excellent choice. Italy's top universities offer many scholarships catering to international students, totaling over 800. These scholarships encompass various benefits, including a monthly stipend averaging 2,500 US dollars (Rs 1,82,500) to cover tuition fees and accommodation expenses.

Here's an overview of some noteworthy scholarships:

Italian government scholarship:

The Italian government extends scholarships to international students pursuing master's or PhD programmes at the nation's top universities. These scholarships cover monthly payments of 900 euros (Rs 80,029), tuition fees, and medical insurance.

Scuola Normale Superiore PhD Scholarships:

Scuola Normale Superiore offers 75 PhD scholarships, accessible to both Italian and foreign students for a four-year duration. These scholarships cover tuition fees and provide a grant for board and lodging. Additionally, students can secure extra funding for their research endeavors, even if conducted abroad.

Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships:

Arturo Falaschi PhD Fellowships provide comprehensive funding for international students. The fellowships span two years, with the potential for a one-year extension. They offer a highly competitive package, encompassing stipends, health insurance, and additional perks.

Bocconi University Scholarships:

Bocconi University Scholarships are accessible to international students pursuing undergraduate and master's degrees. They grant tuition waivers valued at approximately 12,000 euros (Rs 10,20,000) per year (for undergraduates) and 13,000 euros (Rs 11,55,817) per year (for graduate students), in addition to accommodation benefits.

University of Bologna Scholarship:

The University of Bologna Scholarship is fully funded by the university, catering to international students pursuing undergraduate and master's degrees. Recipients of this scholarship receive study grants totaling 11,000 euros (Rs 9,78,107) gross, along with tuition fee waivers.

Italy's diverse scholarship offerings make it an attractive destination for international students seeking financial support for their higher education endeavours.

(With inputs from scholarshiproar.com)