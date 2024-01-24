Explainer: All You Need To Know About Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds an interaction called 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with students every year ahead of the Board exams. The event is conducted annually with an aim to help students overcome exam stress and pressure. This year will witness the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha and will be held on January 29, 2024 at Bharat Manadapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi at 11 am.

Participants this year

The event is organised every year for school students of classes 6 to 12. The event in 2024 will also see participation of parents and teachers. Over 2.26 Crore students registered for the event, in addition to 14.93 Lakh teachers and over 5.69 Lakh parents.

Motive of the interaction

The event holds interaction between teachers and students who are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi. The primary focus of the event is the overall development of students. At the event, the PM shares tips on cracking board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner. He urges students, their parents, and teachers to view exams in the right perspective, rather than making them seem difficult.

Where to watch the event?

The interaction is broadcasted live on Doordarshan through DD National, DD News and DD India etc. Besides this, all major private channels also telecast the programme live. The telecast will also be available through live airing on radio channels such as All India Radio Medium Wave, AJI India Radio FM Channel, live web streaming on websites of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, MyGoV.in and You Tube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayamprabha channels of MoE.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - which is led by PM Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters.