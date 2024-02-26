Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: 2.26 Crore Students Enroll For PM Narendra Modi's Session

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will be held on Jan 29 from 11am onwards at Bharat Mandapam.

The seventh edition of Prime Minister Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 has witnessed more than 2 crore registrations this year on the MyGov portal. According to the official release, a total of 2,26,31,698 students enrolled for this year's session.

The registration for the session saw the participation of 205.62 lakh students, 14.93 lakh teachers, and 5.69 lakh parents, according to the portal. The PPC 2024 will be held on January 29 from 11am onwards at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

During the programme, about 4,000 participants will interact with the Prime Minister. The Union government conducts the event annually to help students reduce exam stress and encourage them for success. The event facilitates interaction between teachers and students, providing them with an opportunity to meet and communicate with the Prime Minister.



At the event, the Prime Minister shares tips on cracking board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner.

According to the official website of PPC 2024, "The movement aims to bring together students, parents, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged, and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pathbreaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors,' where he outlines a refreshing approach to education."

The primary focus of the event is the overall development of students. The Prime Minister urges students, their parents, and teachers to view exams in the right perspective, rather than making them seem difficult.

