Pariksha Pe Charcha To Be Held On January 29, Check Details

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 event is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2024. Over 205.62 Lakh students participated in the interaction programme with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This year, the event will also witness the participation of more than 14.93 Lakh teachers and 5.69 Lakh parents.

The event is conducted annually by the government to help students bid farewell to exam stress and embrace inspiration for success, the Ministry of Education noted earlier. The event holds interaction between teachers and students who are given an opportunity to meet and communicate with PM Modi.

The event is organized for school students of classes 6 to 12.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the larger movement - 'Exam Warriors' - which is led by Prime Minister Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. At the event, the Prime Minister shares tips to crack board exams and entrance exams in a stress-free manner.

As per the official website of PPC 2024, "The movement aims to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully. Inspiring this movement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pathbreaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors'. Through this book, the Prime Minister outlined a refreshing approach to education."

Knowledge and holistic development of students are given primary importance. The Prime Minister urges everyone to put exams in the right perspective, rather than making it a life-and-death situation punctuated by undue stress and pressure.