Eximius 2018: IIMB Students To Host Entrepreneurship Summit This Week

Eximius 2018: IIMB Students To Host Entrepreneurship Summit On August 4, 5

Eximius 2018, the flagship entrepreneurship summit of IIM Bangalore (IIMB) is scheduled to be held on August 4 and 5. Currently in its 11th year, according to a statement from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, Eximius is the biggest B-School entrepreneurship summit of the country. It is conducted by the Entrepreneurship & Innovation Cell in association with NSRCEL, India's 3rd largest incubator. Eximius'17 was a phenomenal success with a footfall of over 14,000 from and 700+ start-ups, 300+ colleges, and 350+ corporates globally.

This year, Eximius has grown exponentially, with an expected footfall of 22k+ from 1000+, 400+ colleges and 350+ corporates, said the IIMB statement.

Eximius '18 is hosting 50+ speakers, with some heavyweights of the industry like Mr. Parth Jindal (MD, JSW Cements), Mr. Ananth Narayanan (CEO, Myntra & Jabong), Mr. Yashish Dahiya (Founder-CEO, PolicyBazaar), Mr. Deepak Ohri (CEO, Lebua Hotels), India's youngest CEOs, Ms. Ira Singhal (AIR 1, UPSC 2014) and many more.

There are also a host of panel discussions on venture capitalists, unconventional startups, social

entrepreneurship, services and The Viral Fever (TVF). Eximius is also organizing Young Leaders Consortium and Women Leaders Consortium, hosting founders and CEOs of CommonFloor, InsideIIM, GradesDontMatter, HackerEarth etc.

This year, Eximius is going bigger in terms of competitions and workshops as well.

There are 30+ events with a cumulative prize amount of 1.8 Cr+ where participants from top colleges across India will be competing against each other.

There are several workshops on fundraising, marketing, entrepreneurship, market intelligence etc.

Two of the biggest events in Eximius are Buzzwings, the annual B-Plan Competition & Pitcher Perfect, a pitching event for social start-ups with proof of revenue, with an opportunity to bag funding of over 1 Cr+. Another exciting event is the Intern Fair, where selected candidates stand a chance to intern in one of the incubated start-ups at NSRCEL.

For registrations and other information, please visit the website (www.eximius-iims.com) and follow Eximius pages on social media for the latest updates.

