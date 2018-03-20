Exam Centres Involved In Paper Leaks To Be Blacklisted: Maharashtra Education Minister Examination centres found guilty of leaking papers would be blacklisted and permanently barred from conducting exams, Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council today.

Exam Centres Involved In Paper Leaks To Be Blacklisted: Maharashtra Education Minister Mumbai: Examination centres found guilty of leaking papers would be blacklisted and permanently barred from conducting exams, Maharashtra Education minister Vinod Tawde told the Legislative Council today. He was replying on frequent incidents of SSC and HSC examination paper leaks. The matter was raised by the Congress' Sanjay Dutt.



"The government has taken serious note of such leaks and tough deterrent action will be taken against those involved. Guilty examination centres will be blacklisted and permanently barred from the examination centre lists," Vinod Tawde said.



Speaking about the leak of the Class X History and Political Science exam paper yesterday in Kalyan, Sanjay Dutt said evidence was emerging that the leak might have occurred due to a coaching class teacher in Ulhasnagar.



Demanding an inquiry, Sanjay Dutt said that it indicated a racket in which school board employees might be involved.



"It indicates a racket in which board employees may be involved as this is not an isolated incident but one in a series of leaks. It began with the Chemistry paper on February 28, English paper on March 8 followed by Science paper on March 16," Sanjay Dutt said.



He said it was raising doubts in the minds of people about the working of the Education department and the board, adding that it was unjust to hardworking sincere students and their parents.



Vinod Tawde said that a meeting of experts would be convened before the end of the ongoing Budget session to finalise a plan to tackle it.



