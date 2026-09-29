Engineering Graduates, Here's Your Opportunity To Become An Indian Army Officer

Indian Army Officer Entry 2026: The Indian Army has released a short notice for the Technical Graduate Course (TGC-145), July 2027 course, offering an opportunity to engineering graduates aspiring to serve as officers in the Indian Army. The application window will open on September 30 and close on October 29. Unmarried male engineering graduates can submit their applications through the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The detailed notification, including the list of equivalent engineering streams, age limit, eligibility criteria, salary, and training details, will be released on the official application portal.

Pre-Commission Training

Selected candidates will undergo pre-commission training at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun. The training will be for one year, during which candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 56,400 per month.

Candidates who successfully complete the training will be commissioned as Lieutenants with one year of ante-date seniority for pay and promotion.

Selection Process

The selection process includes submission of applications, shortlisting, Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews, medical examination, preparation of the merit list, and issuance of joining letters.

Primary Arms/Services For Commission

Candidates may be commissioned into the following Arms/Services:

Corps of Engineers

Corps of Signals

Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers

Candidates may also be commissioned into other Arms/Services, as per the requirements of the Indian Army.

Educational Qualification

Candidates possessing a Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Science (MSc) in Computer Science in the notified engineering streams are eligible to apply.

Conditions For Final-Year Candidates

Candidates who are currently studying in the final year of an engineering degree course and have not yet passed their final-year degree examination can also apply. They will be required to submit proof of passing the Engineering Degree Examination along with marksheets of all semesters/years.

How To Apply For Indian Army TGC-145 July 2027

Visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in .

. Select Officer Entry Apply/Login.

New users must complete the registration process, while already registered candidates can log in using their credentials.

On the dashboard, select Apply Online and then choose Technical Graduate Course (TGC-145) July 2027.

Enter personal details, educational qualifications, engineering stream, communication details and other required information.

Save the details and proceed after completing each section.

Review all the details entered in the application form carefully before submitting it.

Download and take a printout of the submitted application form.