ECGC PO Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Directly Here, Exam On January 11

ECGC PO Admit Card 2025 Download: The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer (PO) recruitment exam 2025, scheduled for January 11. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ecgc.in, using their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

ECGC PO Admit Card 2025: How To Download

Visit the official website, ecgc.in

Click on the ECGC PO Hall Ticket 2025 link

Enter your application number and date of birth to login

The ECGC PO hall ticket 2025 PDF will appear on your screen

Download, save, and print the admit card for future reference

Details Mentioned On ECGC PO Hall Ticket

The hall ticket includes the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, and other relevant information.

ECGC PO Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates must carry the admit card to the exam centre. Entry will be denied if the hall ticket is not presented.

Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid government-issued photo ID, such as PAN card or Voter ID, as proof of identity.

Candidates should not carry any prohibited items, including electronic devices, smartphones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, or pagers.

No storage facility is available at the exam centre for banned items. Any such items brought will have to be kept outside the venue at the candidate's own risk.

For more information on the ECGC PO exam, candidates should visit the official website: ecgc.in.